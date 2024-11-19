PM Modi should intervene, it is his moral responsibility to act; Centre should take steps to control pollution: Delhi Environment Minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:56 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi should intervene, it is his moral responsibility to act; Centre should take steps to control pollution: Delhi Environment Minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Minister Blames Political Inaction
Prime Minister Modi Monitors Folk Icon Sharda Sinha's Health at AIIMS
Folk Icon Sharda Sinha Under Prime Minister's Vigil at AIIMS
Folk Icon Sharda Sinha Battles Health Crisis: Prime Minister and Fans Rally Behind Her
Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Mark