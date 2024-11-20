CEC Rajiv Kumar directs UP poll officials to ensure fair and smooth voting process: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:17 IST
- Country:
- India
CEC Rajiv Kumar directs UP poll officials to ensure fair and smooth voting process: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Reforms: New DGP Appointment Rules Ensure Independence
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Uttar Pradesh's New DGP Appointment Policy
Uttar Pradesh's New DGP Appointment Rules: A Move Towards Transparency
SC upholds validity of 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, says it does not violate principle of secularism.
Supreme Court Upholds Madrasa Education in Uttar Pradesh