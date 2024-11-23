People of Jharkhand made victorious the govt that worked for them: Congress.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
People of Jharkhand made victorious the govt that worked for them: Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Congress
- elections
- victory
- government
- policies
- development
- welfare
- public interest
- social
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Shifts in the Financial Landscape: Key Developments in Global Banking
Celebrating L K Advani: A Legacy of Devotion and Development
From Pulse to Profits: Key Developments in Global Health
UP Government's 'Swachh Kumbh 2025' Initiative: Transformative Sanitation Measures
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Onion Farming Policies