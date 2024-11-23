MP: BJP nominee Ramakant Bhargava defeats Congress rival Rajkumar Patel in Budhni assembly bypoll. ECI.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
