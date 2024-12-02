We have redoubled efforts to include niche technologies into Indian Navy: Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:05 IST
- Country:
- India
We have redoubled efforts to include niche technologies into Indian Navy: Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Emphasizes Police Modernization at Golden Jubilee Police Science Conference
Amit Shah Addresses 50th All India Police Science Conference, Calls for Modernization in Policing and Criminal Justice
Rajnath Singh Highlights Modernization and Synergy at Air Force Commanders' Conference
Amit Shah Advocates Modernization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies
Sonata Software Secures Major APAC Modernization Deal