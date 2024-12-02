Air pollution: SC says there has to be downward trend before it relaxes GRAP 4 restrictions.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Air pollution: SC says there has to be downward trend before it relaxes GRAP 4 restrictions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tea at the Heart of Climate Discussions: A Cultural and Environmental Call to Action
Punjab's Air Quality Crisis Overwhelms Hospitals
Dhaka's Air Quality Crisis: Urgent Call for Action
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Severe Pollution Persists
Delhi Enforces Strict Pollution Measures Amid Air Quality Crisis