We remain committed to engaging with China to arrive at fair, mutually acceptable framework for boundary settlement: Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
We remain committed to engaging with China to arrive at fair, mutually acceptable framework for boundary settlement: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar and Wang Yi: Steps Toward Enhanced India-China Relations
Putin and Trump's High-Stakes Ceasefire Negotiations
Don't see much ground for negotiations at present: Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov on Ukraine conflict.
What we are prepared for is to sit and talk, provided there is acceptable basis for negotiations: Russian envoy to India on Ukraine conflict.
Stalemate in Gaza: Hostage Negotiations and Diplomatic Deadlock