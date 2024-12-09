Kremlin says Russia has given political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar Assad, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:20 IST
Kremlin says Russia has given political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar Assad, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IGF Middle East & Africa 2024: Crafting 'Limitless Horizons' in Dubai
Kremlin and Trump's Peace Prospects for Ukraine: A Diplomatic Tug-of-War
Kremlin Denies Sale of Nord Stream 2 to U.S. Investor
Kremlin Condemns Nuclear Arms Talk for Ukraine
Kia India Sets Sights on Middle East and Africa for Export Expansion