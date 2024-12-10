Judge's speech: While taking cognisance of Justice Yadav's reported speech, SC seeks details from Allahabad HC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Judge's speech: While taking cognisance of Justice Yadav's reported speech, SC seeks details from Allahabad HC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nepal's Ex-Home Minister Faces Extended Remand Amid Expanding Fraud Investigation
Parliament Winter Session: Adani Indictment Sparks Calls for Investigations
Parliament Disrupted: 'Modani' Issue Spurs Demand for Investigation
Sambhal Unrest: Allegations, Arrests, and Ongoing Investigations
Global Legal Scrutiny: The Adani Bribery Scandal