'Untrue', says ex-CJI D Y Chandrachud on media reports that he was being considered for NHRC chairperson post.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:26 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
