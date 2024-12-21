It was not roadshow or procession. I just waved to people and went inside theatre: Allu Arjun on CM Revanth Reddy's comments.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
It was not roadshow or procession. I just waved to people and went inside theatre: Allu Arjun on CM Revanth Reddy's comments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Allu Arjun
- Revanth Reddy
- cinema
- actor
- theater visit
- roadshow
- clarification
- procession
- fans
- remarks
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Assembly Uproar: Opposition Demands CM's Clarification
Karnataka's Global Roadshow: Luring German Investments
BJP Demands US Clarification on George Soros Allegations
Karnataka Beckons Global Investors with Strategic French Roadshow
Green Tribunal Demands Clarifications on UP Pilgrim Route's Environmental Impact