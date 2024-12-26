More than 46.4 per cent increase in third-gender electors as compared to 2019 polls: EC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
More than 46.4 per cent increase in third-gender electors as compared to 2019 polls: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Leaders Unite: Scholz and Abdullah Advocate for Syrian Inclusivity
Championing Hindi: A Call for Inclusivity in Scotland's Public Messaging
Hindu growth model of PM Narendra Modi encompasses speed, transparency and inclusivity that will show development path to world: Fadnavis.
Indian Navy Hosts Gender Sensitisation Workshop to Foster Inclusivity and Workplace Equality
As per Indian ethos, democracy comprises freedom, acceptability, equality and inclusivity, allowing citizens to lead dignified life: Nadda.