AAP will launch 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna' after returning to power in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP will launch 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna' after returning to power in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hindu temple priests and gurdwaras granthis will be provided Rs 18,000 per month under the scheme: AAP chief Kejriwal.
Sikh priests, family members of former PM Manmohan Singh recite verses from Gurbani before his last rites.
Taiwan Warns of Rising Risks Amid Detention of Religious Leaders in China
Religious Leaders Unite for Peace in Bangladesh