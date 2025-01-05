Jasprit Bumrah named player of the series for his 32 wickets in Border-Gavaskar trophy.
PTI | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 09:20 IST
Jasprit Bumrah named player of the series for his 32 wickets in Border-Gavaskar trophy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gautam Gambhir: Navigating Indian Cricket's Transition
Indian cricket in 2024: Painful trophy wait ends before rare loss at home triggers transition talk
Corbin Bosch's Dream Debut: A Fast Bowler's Triumph
Indian cricket in safe hands till honest people in dressing room. Only thing that keeps you there is performance: Gambhir.
Nitish Kumar Reddy Shines at MCG: A Star is Born in Indian Cricket