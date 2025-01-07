Impossible to change voter turnout data, misconceived narrative being spread on increase in voting after 5 pm: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:29 IST
- Country:
- India
