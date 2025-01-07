GDP estimated to grow at 6.4 per cent in 2024-25 compared to 8.2 per cent in 2023-24: Govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:05 IST
GDP estimated to grow at 6.4 per cent in 2024-25 compared to 8.2 per cent in 2023-24: Govt data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goa's Spectacular Big Bash 2024-25: A Celebration Like No Other
IIT Delhi Kicks Off 2024-25 Placements with 1,200 Job Offers
FMCG Industry Faces Slowdown amid Inflationary Pressures
Reduce 1,839 posts from sanctioned strength in 2024-25: South Central Railway to officials
Impact of Sops on India's Fiscal Landscape in 2024-25