Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Deputy CM Vijay Sharma.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Deputy CM Vijay Sharma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security agencies tracing local helpers of terrorists in Terai region after Pilibhit encounter
Security agencies tracing local helpers of terrorists in Terai region after Pilibhit encounter
"Working towards fulfilling resolve of Atal Bihari Vajpayee": Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary
UP Deputy CM, Akhilesh Yadav Clash Over 2025 Kumbh Mela Preparations
Clash on the Pitch: Kohli's Controversial Encounter with Konstas