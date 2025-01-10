South Korea's acting leader accepts the resignation of presidential security chief, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:25 IST
South Korea's acting leader accepts the resignation of presidential security chief, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Exam Protests: District Administration Offers Dialogue to Aspirants
South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament votes to impeach acting leader Han Duck-soo, reports AP.
Biden Administration Pushes for Ceasefire Agreement
Biden Administration Bans Medical Debt from Credit Reports
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Seeks Assurance from Trump's Administration in Ukraine Conflict