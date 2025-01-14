There is need to develop warning systems for earthquakes; scientists and researchers should work in this direction: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:06 IST
- Country:
- India
There is need to develop warning systems for earthquakes; scientists and researchers should work in this direction: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Retail Sector: Tech Innovations Transforming 2025 Landscape
UAE's 2024 Leap: From Energy Innovation to Infrastructure Elevation
India's Steel Ministry Sets Global Strategy with Green Innovations
Digital Innovations to Transform Upcoming Maha Kumbh Festival
NIFTEM-K’s Transformative Year: Innovations, Sustainability, and Global Impact in 2024