That day is not far when India will launch its own human space flight Gaganyaan: President Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:25 IST
- Country:
- India
That day is not far when India will launch its own human space flight Gaganyaan: President Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court Blocks MSN's Generic Entresto Launch Amid Patent Battle
Blue Origin's New Glenn Faces Launch Challenges
Revolutionizing Gene Editing: CrisprBits Launches New CRISPR Lab in Bengaluru
ISRO's Historic Docking: A Giant Leap in Space Technology
Blue Origin's New Glenn: Pioneering the Satellite Launch Race