Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2024-25 in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:09 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2024-25 in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Approves 1 Million Tonne Sugar Export for 2024-25 Season
Govt allows export of 1 million tonne sugar in ongoing 2024-25 season: Food Minister Pralhad Joshi.
India Eases Sugar Export Restrictions for 2024-25 Season
Economic Survey 2024-25: Insights Ahead of Union Budget
Europa League 2024-25: The Final Countdown