UPDATE 1-Novo Nordisk, United Biotechnology obesity drug trial shows 19.7% weight loss

​Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday its triple agonist UBT251 ‌of the receptors for GLP-1, GIP and glucagon, jointly developed with United Biotechnology, achieved a ‌statistically significant mean weight loss of up ‌to 19.7% after 24 weeks in a trial.

The trial, conducted by United Biotechnology, investigated the safety ⁠and ​efficacy of ⁠once weekly injectable 2 milligram (mg), 4 mg and ⁠6 mg doses of UBT251 compared to ​placebo in Chinese people with overweight or ⁠obesity, Novo Nordisk said in a statement. From a baseline ⁠mean ​body weight of 92.2 kilogrammes, the highest mean weight loss observed for ⁠people treated with UBT251 was 19.7% compared to ⁠2.0% ⁠in the placebo group after 24 weeks of treatment, Novo said.

