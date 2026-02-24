UPDATE 1-Novo Nordisk, United Biotechnology obesity drug trial shows 19.7% weight loss
Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday its triple agonist UBT251 of the receptors for GLP-1, GIP and glucagon, jointly developed with United Biotechnology, achieved a statistically significant mean weight loss of up to 19.7% after 24 weeks in a trial.
The trial, conducted by United Biotechnology, investigated the safety and efficacy of once weekly injectable 2 milligram (mg), 4 mg and 6 mg doses of UBT251 compared to placebo in Chinese people with overweight or obesity, Novo Nordisk said in a statement. From a baseline mean body weight of 92.2 kilogrammes, the highest mean weight loss observed for people treated with UBT251 was 19.7% compared to 2.0% in the placebo group after 24 weeks of treatment, Novo said.
