10,000 fellowships to be provided under PM Research Fellowship scheme in next five years for technological research in IITs, IISc: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:29 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
