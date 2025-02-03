Before elections BJP said '400 paar' and that it'll change Constitution; glad to see PM was forced to bow before Constitution: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:12 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
