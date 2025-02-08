There is no change in RBI's approach on rupee and we don't have any specific target, says RBI Governor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
