Gyanesh Kumar first CEC to be appointed under new law on appointment of election commissioners.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Gyanesh Kumar first CEC to be appointed under new law on appointment of election commissioners.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Fierce Critique of AAP's Governance in Delhi: A Vision for BJP's Promising Future
Controversy Over Bihar's BPSC Chair Appointment Hits Court
Naidu Criticizes AAP's Governance Ahead of Delhi Elections
Naidu Slams AAP for 'Failed Governance' in Delhi
SC issues notice to Bihar govt on PIL challenging appointment of Bihar Public Service Commission chairperson Parmar Ravi Manubhai.