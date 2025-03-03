BSP chief Mayawati says she has expelled her nephew Akash Anand from party.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:37 IST
- Country:
- India
BSP chief Mayawati says she has expelled her nephew Akash Anand from party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mayawati
- Akash Anand
- BSP
- expulsion
- political
- party
- leadership
- dynamics
- nephew
- announcement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab
Political Shuffle: Maharashtra's Evolving Alliances and Tensions
Hope for Peace: Manipur's Kuki-Zo MLAs Call for Political Roadmap
Political Turmoil: Assam CM vs. Congress Over Allegations Against MP's British Wife
Shashi Tharoor's Startup Praise Sparks Political Storm in Kerala