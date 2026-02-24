UPDATE 2-North Korea's Kim pledges economic push as his sister is elevated at party congress

North Korean leader ‌Kim ​Jong Un pledged to solidify and develop the quality of the country's economy over the next five years, state media KCNA said on Tuesday, during a speech at a party congress where his high-profile sister was promoted. North Korea on Monday ‌held the fifth day of the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party, which sets out major policy goals for the nuclear-armed Asian nation for the next five years.

Members of the congress started to map out plans and goals by sectors, including military, foreign policy, industry and agriculture, KCNA said. Calling the next five years a "full-scale progress phase" in his ‌speech on Monday, Kim called for revolutionising thought, technology and culture so new projects will be well-managed over time, KCNA said.

Kim also warned that "dereliction of duty, ‌irresponsibility and other ingrained maladies of seeking only immediate gains" will be rooted out, it said. So far, North Korea has not released any specific messages on its foreign policy, such as those concerning its sworn enemies the U.S. and South Korea, opting to focus on internal economic progress.

While Kim has shunned efforts by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to improve ties and not accepted overtures by U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump ​to resume talks, he has appeared to ⁠focus on ties with traditional allies including Russia and China. The North Korean leader travelled by armoured train to Beijing last September to attend a massive military parade where he stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Chinese President ⁠Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Xi sent a message to Kim this week to congratulate him on his reelection to general secretary of the ruling party, KCNA confirmed.

POWERFUL SISTER Kim Yo ​Jong, the powerful sister of Kim Jong Un, was given a promotion. According to KCNA, she was named a party department director. Previously, she was ⁠vice-director.

She was also reinstated as an "alternate" member of the Politburo of the ruling party's Central Committee, following her demotion in 2021. Analysts said Kim Yo Jong, who has regularly lashed out at South Korea in fiery ⁠statements ​conveyed by state media, may further drive outward-facing policy in her new position.

So far, there has been no new indication that Kim's teenage daughter, known as Ju Ae, has been involved in the Congress. There has been growing speculation among analysts and by South Korea's spy agency that she is being groomed to succeed her ⁠father as leader in what would be a fourth generation of Kim family leaders since North Korea was founded by Kim Il Sung in 1948.

It is unclear ⁠how long the current Congress proceedings will last. ⁠The previous two iterations ran for four and eight days, respectively. Satellite images earlier this month showed an apparent practice for a military parade to accompany the Congress, media reported.

Analysts said North Korea could unveil nuclear and conventional weapons during the parade ‌to show off the military capabilities ‌it has built during the past five-year period.

