Marathi is Mumbai’s language, those coming from outside and speaking other languages should understand it: RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 15:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Marathi is Mumbai's language, those coming from outside and speaking other languages should understand it: RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Bhaiyyaji Joshi
Advertisement