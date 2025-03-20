Modi govt moving forward with a ruthless approach against Naxalites; adopting a zero tolerance policy against them: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:24 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
