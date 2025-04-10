At least 25 killed in lightning strikes, hailstorms in several districts of Bihar: Official.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:54 IST
At least 25 killed in lightning strikes, hailstorms in several districts of Bihar: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
