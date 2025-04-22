Strongly condemn terror attack in Pahalgam. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:39 IST
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
