Our resolve to fight terrorism unshakable, it will get even stronger: PM Modi after Pahalgam terror attack.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Our resolve to fight terrorism unshakable, it will get even stronger: PM Modi after Pahalgam terror attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- terrorism
- PM Modi
- Pahalgam
- India
- national security
- commitment
- resolve
- attack
- strategy
- unshakable
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi Reaffirms Healthcare Commitment on World Health Day
New Zealand's Strategic Defence Overhaul: A $9 Billion Commitment
Karnataka's Commitment to Street Vendors: A Holistic Approach
India's Space Revolution: Pioneering Defence Initiatives Propel National Security
Eastern Cape Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Combating Gender-Based Violence