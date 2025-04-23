Will not only trace those who perpetrated the attack but also trace those conspired to commit this nefarious act on our soil: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Will not only trace those who perpetrated the attack but also trace those conspired to commit this nefarious act on our soil: Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sunil Jakhar Criticizes AAP Government Amid Jalandhar Blast Investigation
IFC Board Approves Response to CAO Investigation of Bridge International Academies Investment
Himachal Pradesh Engineer's Death: Family Demands Justice, Alleges Political Drama
Conspiracy Unveiled: Arrests Made in Punjab BJP Leader's Residence Blast
Social, economic, political justice discussed at CWC meet; that will be reflected in resolutions at AICC session Wednesday: Ramesh.