Caste enumeration will be done transparently: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at press conference in Bhopal.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Caste enumeration will be done transparently: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at press conference in Bhopal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating Ambedkar: Bridging India and Singapore Through Constitutional Art
Mehul Choksi's Arrest in Belgium Marks Diplomatic Win for India
India and Tanzania Harmonize Ties with Bollywood Notes at AIKEYME 2025
S Jaishankar Champions Sports Development with New Gymnasium in Gujarat
Shaping India's Future Workforce: Magic Bus India's AI-Powered Skilling Initiative