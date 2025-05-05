Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh meets PM Modi against backdrop of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over Pahalgam attack.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh meets PM Modi against backdrop of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over Pahalgam attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Harmony and Hope: PM Modi's Easter Message
What happened to PM Modi's promise of Rs 1.25 lakh cr package for Bihar, he is running factory of lies, alleges Kharge at Buxar rally.
PM Modi Advocates for Modernization in Policymaking on Civil Services Day
PM Modi Champions 'Naagrik Devo Bhava': A Call for Citizen-Centric Governance
PM Modi Urges Civil Servants to Drive ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision on 17th Civil Services Day