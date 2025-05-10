India's approach has always been measured, responsible and remains so, EAM Jaishankar after phone talks with US Secretary of State Rubio.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 11:56 IST
- Country:
- India
India's approach has always been measured, responsible and remains so, EAM Jaishankar after phone talks with US Secretary of State Rubio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- diplomacy
- Jaishankar
- responsible
- US
- Rubio
- international
- relations
- global
- cooperation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Fast-Tracks Autonomous Vehicle Innovations Amidst China Competition
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse
12-Hour Window: The Battle Over 'Reasonable Time' in US Deportations
Trump's Bold Stand: 'Vladimir, STOP!' Amidst Russia's Aggression in Ukraine