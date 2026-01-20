Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed developments in Syria in a phone call on Monday, the Syrian presidency said.
The two urged preserving the rights of Kurdish people within the Syrian state and agreed to continue cooperation to combat the Islamic State, the presidency added.
On Sunday, the Syrian government signed a sweeping integration deal with the Kurdish led Syrian Democratic forces, though tensions persisted the following day.
