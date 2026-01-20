Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa ‌and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed ⁠developments in Syria in a phone call on Monday, ​the Syrian presidency said.

The ‍two urged preserving the rights of Kurdish people within the ⁠Syrian ‌state ⁠and agreed to continue cooperation ‍to combat the Islamic State, ​the presidency added.

On Sunday, ⁠the Syrian government signed a ⁠sweeping integration deal with the Kurdish led Syrian ⁠Democratic forces, though tensions persisted the ⁠following ‌day.

