Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Updated: 20-01-2026 01:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 01:35 IST
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa ‌and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed ⁠developments in Syria in a phone call on Monday, ​the Syrian presidency said.

The ‍two urged preserving the rights of Kurdish people within the ⁠Syrian ‌state ⁠and agreed to continue cooperation ‍to combat the Islamic State, ​the presidency added.

On Sunday, ⁠the Syrian government signed a ⁠sweeping integration deal with the Kurdish led Syrian ⁠Democratic forces, though tensions persisted the ⁠following ‌day.

