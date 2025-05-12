There was no reference to trade when US Vice President J D Vance spoke to PM Modi on May 9 on Operation Sindoor: Govt sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:02 IST
- Country:
- India
