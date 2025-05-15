Our dealings with Pak will be bilateral; it's a national consensus for many years, absolutely no change in that: EAM Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Our dealings with Pak will be bilateral; it's a national consensus for many years, absolutely no change in that: EAM Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Experiencing Anime Dreams: Kimino High School's Cultural Adventure
Les Kiss Poised to Lead the Wallabies: A Seamless Transition
Pahalgam Attack Sparks International Urgency for Diplomacy
Gearing Up: Indian Women's Hockey Team Eyes Core Strengths Against Australia
Jenna Ortega Takes Control: Creating Her Decade-Long Dream Project