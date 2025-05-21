SC directs Ashoka University prof Mahmudabad, arrested in connection with his alleged offensive posts, to be released on interim bail.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
