No VIPs from central, state governments to be invited to June 5 consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram temple: Nripendra Misra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
No VIPs from central, state governments to be invited to June 5 consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram temple: Nripendra Misra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayodhya
- Temple
- Ceremony
- Consecration
- VIP-free
- Ram
- Central
- State
- Governments
- Nripendra Misra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Rural India: The Aspirational Districts Programme Highlighted at PAS 2025
Govt Tightens Equal Pay Act to Strengthen Pay Equity Claims Framework
Thrissur Pooram Festival: A Symphony of Tradition and Devotion
Nomiso Unveils Game-Changing AI Framework on Anniversary
Thrills and Spills: Dramatic Sports Moments Unfold