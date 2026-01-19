Meth tablets worth over Rs 28 crore seized in Mizoram, one arrested

Left Menu

In a major drug haul, the Assam Rifles recovered over 9 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 28 crore during an operation in Mizorams Champhai district and arrested one person, officials said on Monday.The recovery was made on Sunday at Ngur village in East Mizorams Champhai district after troops noticed suspicious movement of a pickup van, Assam Rifles said in a statement.A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 9.391 kg of methamphetamine tablets, a highly addictive psychotropic substance, concealed inside a spare tyre.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-01-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 23:01 IST
In a major drug haul, the Assam Rifles recovered over 9 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 28 crore during an operation in Mizoram's Champhai district and arrested one person, officials said on Monday.

The recovery was made on Sunday at Ngur village in East Mizoram's Champhai district after troops noticed suspicious movement of a pickup van, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 9.391 kg of methamphetamine tablets, a highly addictive psychotropic substance, concealed inside a spare tyre. The contraband was valued at Rs 28.17 crore, the statement said.

One person who is a resident of Assam was arrested for possessing the drugs.

The seized narcotics along with the apprehended individual were handed over to the Champhai district police for further investigation and legal action, it added.

This was the second major drug seizure by Assam Rifles in four days. On January 14, the para-military force had seized 9.8 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 29.4 crore during an operation at Zembawk on the northeastern outskirts of Aizawl and arrested one person in connection with the case.

