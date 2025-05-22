In order to make India developed, huge effort going on to build modern infrastructure in country: PM Modi in Bikaner.
PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:16 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
