US ground-based air defence systems helping shoot down missiles Iran targeted at Israel, according to US official, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 01:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
