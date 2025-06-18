Left Menu

Have updated procedures to ensure voter I-card delivered to electors within 15 days: EC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:28 IST
Have updated procedures to ensure voter I-card delivered to electors within 15 days: EC.
  • Country:
  • India

Have updated procedures to ensure voter I-card delivered to electors within 15 days: EC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A decade into digital learning, critical thinking remains elusive

Bifacial photovoltaic system drastically reduces food industry emissions

Digital inclusive finance slashes middle-class vulnerability in China

Algorithmic bias threatens legal fairness in AI era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025