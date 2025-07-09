Delhi HC directs 'Udaipur Files' producer to arrange movie screening for those seeking ban on film.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi HC directs 'Udaipur Files' producer to arrange movie screening for those seeking ban on film.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Clash of Cinema and Censorship During India's Emergency Era
Film Industry Protests Against CBFC's Censorship Decision
Karnataka's Tough Stance on Fake News: Censorship or Necessary Measure?
Karnataka's Proposed Fake News Law Sparks Censorship Concerns
Film Fraternity Protests Censorship Over 'Janaki vs The State of Kerala'