FCC Denies Censorship, Investigates Equal-Time Rule Compliance

FCC Chair Brendan Carr denies censorship claims on CBS host Stephen Colbert regarding an unaired Senate candidate interview, investigates ABC's 'The View' for equal-time rules violations. Carr emphasizes broadcasters' responsibilities under FCC guidelines, while Trump administration's influence on media is criticized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:02 IST
The chair of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, staunchly denied allegations that the government had censored CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert's interview with a Democratic Senate candidate. Carr confirmed that the FCC is investigating ABC's 'The View' over potential equal-time rule violations.

Colbert had claimed censorship after his interview with Texas State Representative James Talarico was allegedly blocked, although the interview amassed over 6 million views on YouTube. Carr clarified that no censorship occurred, stressing that broadcasters must adhere to FCC rules and face potential liability if they do not comply.

The FCC investigation looks into 'The View's' earlier interview with Talarico. Colbert criticized the Trump administration for influencing media, echoing Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez's concerns about threats to free speech. CBS provided legal guidance on fulfilling equal-time obligations, pointing to possible implications for other candidates.

