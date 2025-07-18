Bengal was once a centre of development, situation is completely different today: PM Modi at Durgapur rally.
PTI | Durgapur | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal was once a centre of development, situation is completely different today: PM Modi at Durgapur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- PM Modi
- Durgapur
- rally
- development
- revival
- growth
- transformation
- prosperity
- hub
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spiritual Journey and Development: Union Minister Participates in Amarnath Yatra
IDB and EIB Forge New Deal to Boost Sustainable Development in LAC
IDB Approves $75M to Enhance Rural Roads and Development in Eastern Paraguay
South Korea's Legislative Push for Market Growth
Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy