We saw reports regarding continuing pattern of reckless, war-mongering and hateful comments from Pakistani leadership against India: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
